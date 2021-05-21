California to drop social distancing requirements in June

“Restrictions around eating and drinking, open bars, buffets, things like that will all go away,” she said. People can now also plan with certainty for weddings, conventions and large sporting events, “so that was a really important milestone as we move forward and try to accelerate the reopening and accelerate economic activity.”

On some recent days, newly reported infections in California have fallen below 1,000 and there are currently just over 1,300 people hospitalized with the virus. The state's current positivity rate is just 1%.

“We haven’t enjoyed that level since the very early months and weeks of the pandemic,” Ghaly said.

Lifting restrictions will inevitably result in some increased transmissions, but the health care system should be able to handle them and local officials can still impose additional limits if there are outbreaks, he said. Health officials will continue tracking whether virus mutations start breaking through vaccinations, which he said could mean renewed health measures.

“We’re going to be watching that very closely," he said. "But I think we are in a place statewide where we have a significant number of people vaccinated and protected.″

