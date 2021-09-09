California pushes rules on breath-restricting police holds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would bar police from using certain face-down holds that have led to multiple unintended deaths under a measure headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.

The bill expands on the state’s ban on chokeholds in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis policeman. The Assembly gave final approval on a 50-15 vote.

The measure by Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gipson, a former police officer himself, would prohibit police from using techniques that create a substantial risk of what’s known as “positional asphyxia.”

They include putting suspects face down, then pressing down on their backs with hands, elbows or knees to gain control.

It defines the hold as placing a person in a way that compresses their airway and reduces their ability to breathe. That includes putting body weight on a restrained person’s neck, torso, or back.