California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

“When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045,” he said. “That’s the only way we are going to achieve our carbon goals is by significantly reducing and ending extraction of oil.”

Fracking — short for hydraulic fracturing, the process of extracting oil and gas embedded in rock deep underground — accounts for a small portion of the state’s oil and gas production each year. But environmental advocates have long sought its banishment because of its harmful effects on the environment and public health.

Last year, Newsom said he did not have the authority to ban fracking on his own and asked the Legislature to do it instead. Two state senators, both Democrats, tried to do it. But last week their bill died in the Legislature because not enough lawmakers supported it.