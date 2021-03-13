California governor admits mistakes, says recall unjustified

Newsom said “of course” he regrets attending that dinner.

“That’s those things you can never get back. And, you know, I owned up to that. And no one hid from that. And that was a mistake. Crystal clear,” he told KQED.

The Democratic governor, who also faced criticism over the state’s slow vaccine rollout earlier this year, said there are several lessons he has learned while leading the state’s fight against the pandemic.

He conceded that the state could have done a better job educating and communicating to the public as state restrictions changed throughout the past year.

California also should have made it a priority earlier to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the state's hardest-hit areas, including Black and Latino neighborhoods, Newsom said.

The governor announced in recent weeks that California would set aside 40% of all vaccines for people in the most vulnerable communities.

“In many respects, we could have gone a little earlier with this overlay, and that’s something in hindsight you consider and you reflect on at the same time,” he said.