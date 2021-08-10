California city agrees to $6M settlement in man's death

Before their son's encounter with police, Bauer's parents, John and Rose Bauer, had gone to the police department four times to tell officials they were worried their son would be hurt or killed if he ever came in contact with officers. They pointed out two other mentally ill men had been killed by Pleasanton police officers in the previous two years.

The Bauers last talked to police officials three days before their son's death and have said they were told not to worry.

Since Jacob's death, John Bauer has been going to City Council meetings to speak about de-escalation training for officials who interact with the mentally ill, Gwilliam said.

According to the settlement, the virtual “listening session” must be arranged within 30 days of the settlement being signed by all parties. The Bauers will have 10 to 20 minutes to explain what they would like to see happen when Pleasanton police officers respond to a mental health crisis. Police officials will then have a chance to talk about what has changed in the department since their son's death.

“Jacob lost his life over a few broken bottles at a grocery store," Rose Bauer said in a statement. "I hope this settlement creates real changes to stop police from using excessive force against the mentally ill.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0