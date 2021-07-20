Buttigieg cheers space flight, says he'd go 'in a heartbeat'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former mayor, one-time presidential candidate, Transportation secretary — future space traveler?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he was excited to see Jeff Bezos’ blast-off into space Tuesday, describing space travel as a clear trend for the future. It's a trip he would love to take himself, even if he doesn't think it will happen in the foreseeable future.

“I would go up in a heartbeat. I think it’s such exciting stuff,” the 39-year-old Buttigieg told the Economic Club of Washington D.C. But the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who likes to say he has audacity to do bold things, allowed, “I don’t think the airfare or spacefare, whatever you would call it, is going to be in my budget anytime soon.”

“I’m certainly watching that and some of the others with great interest.”

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, made the trip on his rocket company Blue Origin's first flight, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft. Bezos held a multi-million dollar auction for a seat on the flight.