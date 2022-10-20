Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Iowa

State and federal agriculture officials on Thursday confirmed a new case of the highly transmissible bird flu in a backyard flock in Dallas County.
No confirmed cases of bird flu had been reported on Iowa farms or in an Iowa backyard since early May. But in early September, two dead, wild geese in eastern Iowa had the virus, and three ducks shot by hunters in western Iowa in mid-September also had it, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
Bird flu has re-emerged as wild birds begin their fall migration south, and has put Iowa chicken and turkey farmers on alert for a second round of the deadly, highly transmissible bird flu, which destroyed 13 million Iowa birds last spring.
“It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic bird flu challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement. “We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.”
Producers who suspect signs of highly pathogenic bird flu in their flocks should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.
The recent highly pathogenic bird flu detections in birds do not present a public health concern, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC, in a news release, said it remains safe to eat poultry products; however, consumers should always use the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products to an internal temperature of 165˚F that kills bacteria and viruses.
Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections. He said, “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life,” nor “can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values.”
The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
A French Senate delegation says sexual and physical abuse in France’s porn industry is “systemic” and lawmakers should better regulate the production of violent videos. The report released on Wednesday was the first prepared for the French parliament to focus on the porn industry. The authors wrote that the violent acts depicted in pornographic films "are not simulated but very real for the women who are being filmed.” They recommended fines and age-verification mechanisms to address the “massive, ordinary and toxic” viewing of porn by children. Dozens of alleged victims have come forward in two separate police investigations linked to a major video platform and France’s leading amateur porn site.
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.
Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.
Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigned after six terms in office on Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded it and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. An independent investigation completed this week found a former intern's allegation that Davis invaded her personal space was credible. Leaders of the Senate stripped Davis of his committee assignments on earlier Wednesday. Members of both parties demanded he resign as well. Davis, who is 77, was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June primary for his Senate seat and said in a letter that his resignation would be effective Nov. 19.
The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.
One of the biggest battlegrounds in the fight to control the U.S. House is heavily Democratic California. Despite the state's reputation as a liberal monolith, there are scattered pockets of conservative strength. With household budgets strained by inflation and President Joe Biden's national popularity lukewarm, state Republicans are hoping to pick up as many as five House seats. At the same time, Democrats are looking to claw back four seats they lost in 2020, in Orange County and the Central Valley, and perhaps gain more. There are 221 Democrats, 212 Republicans and two vacancies in the House.