Biden's silence on executions adds to death penalty disarray

A federal prosecutor, arguing in litigation over the government’s execution protocols last month, insisted to a judge that the Justice Department would allow some death row inmates to choose their method of execution if they were sentenced in a state where the law would allow that.

Abe Bonowitz, director of the anti-capital punishment group Death Penalty Action, said he and other activists have spoken with administration officials and received some behind-the-scenes assurances that Biden will eventually support legislation to abolish the federal death penalty.

“We know this is not the biggest fish they have to fry right now. But we are hearing they will get to it,” said Bonowitz, who has been critical of Biden's silence.

The president could take the path of least resistance, politically speaking, by telling his Justice Department not to schedule federal executions during his term. But that would fall far short of fulfilling his campaign promise, and it would leave the door open for future presidents to restart executions.