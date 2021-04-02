Biden's 'Jobs Cabinet' to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

“We kind of think it’s just right," Klain said in a televised interview with the news organization Politico. "But we’re happy to have a conversation with people, less about the price tag, more about what are the elements that should be in the plan that people think are missing.”

Those conversations could be limited to Democrats as McConnell declared: “I’m going to fight them every step of the way."

Biden told his Cabinet at its first meeting that he is enlisting several of them to help with the push: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“Working with my team here at the White House, each Cabinet member will represent me in dealings with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan and help organize the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said.

The task will involve lots of salesmanship for a legacy-making piece of legislation that Biden announced in a Wednesday speech.

His administration must sway Congress. It needs to rally voters. It’s also looking to outside economists to back the plan.