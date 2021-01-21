Biden's COVID-19 plan: Masks, testing, more vaccine supplies

———

VACCINES

— Increases the production and purchasing of vaccines, including through the Defense Production Act — it allows the president to direct the manufacturing of critical goods during wartime — and ensures availability of glass vials, syringes and other supplies.

— Accelerates vaccinations by ending a policy to hold back large amounts of vaccines while also giving states clearer projections on vaccine availability to help them plan their rollouts.

— Partners with states to create more vaccine centers at locations including stadiums, convention centers and pharmacies.

— Directs federal health agencies to consider raising pay for those who administer vaccines.

— The federal government will identify communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic and make sure vaccine doses reach them at no out-of-pocket cost to residents.

— Launches a national campaign to educate Americans about vaccines and encourage them to get shots.

MITIGATE SPREAD