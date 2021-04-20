 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden urges to Kosovo continue 'essential' talks with Serbia
0 comments
AP

Biden urges to Kosovo continue 'essential' talks with Serbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has urged Kosovo's government to continue a dialogue on normalizing ties with neighboring Serbia and said that any agreement between the two former war foes “should be centered on mutual recognition.”

Biden sent a letter to Kosovo’s new president, Vjosa Osmani, whose office made the communication public on Tuesday. In it, he said Washington would “continue to support efforts to secure a lasting peace through productive dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and ultimately a comprehensive normalization agreement, which we believe should be centered on mutual recognition.”

Biden called the normalization of relations with Serbia "essential for Kosovo to realize its potential and fully integrate into Euro-Atlantic institutions.”

“I know reaching that goal will require flexibility and difficult compromises along the way, and the Untied States will be your partner at every step,” the U.S president wrote.

The government that took office in Kosovo in March has said it is focused in fighting the pandemic and that talks with Serbia are not high on its list of immediate goals.

European Union-facilitated negotiations to normalize ties between Serbia and its former province started a decade ago and stalled last year.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out, and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s sovereignty, but Serbia and allies Russia and China don’t. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

In his letter to Osmani, Biden mentioned his family’s “personal connection” to Kosovo. The president's late son Beau worked in Kosovo after the war with military forces and with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to strengthen the rule of law there.

When he was vice president, Joe Biden visited Kosovo with his family in 2016 to attend a ceremony naming a road near a U.S. military base after his son, who had died of brain cancer the year before at age 46.

“My son Beau loved the time he spent in Kosovo working to advance peace and the rule of law,” Biden wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Senators to Biden: Waive vaccine intellectual property rules
National Politics

Senators to Biden: Waive vaccine intellectual property rules

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten liberal senators are urging President Joe Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News