Biden unveiling $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said they would move quickly to pass legislation and get it to Biden's desk for his signature. “After Congress passed the most recent emergency COVID relief bill in December, Democrats were clear that much more needed to be done," said the two leaders. "We are pleased the Biden-Harris package includes much of what congressional Democrats have been fighting for.”

The emergency legislation would be paid for with borrowed money, adding to trillions in debt the government has already incurred to confront the pandemic. Aides said Biden will make the case that the additional spending and borrowing is necessary to prevent the economy from sliding into an even deeper hole. Interest rates are low, making debt more manageable. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the plan ahead of his speech Thursday night.

Biden has long held that economic recovery is inextricably linked with controlling the coronavirus. “Our work begins with getting COVID under control,” he declared in his victory speech. “We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality or relish life’s most precious moments until we get it under control.”