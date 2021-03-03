Biden stands by May timeline for vaccines for all US adults

Psaki said an "across-the-administration effort” was required to get the two historic rivals to work together on the vaccines, even though conversations between J&J and Merck have been going on for months.

“There’s a difference between conversations and it moving forward,” she said.

White House adviser Andy Slavitt said Wednesday that Biden was preparing for all contingencies to speed the vaccine supply, and that the new May timeframe was achievable.

“We are not in the habit of overpromising," he said.

The White House said Merck would devote two plants to the production process. One would make the vaccine and the other would handle inserting the vaccine into vials and ensuring strict quality controls. Psaki said the Biden administration was using its powers under the Defense Production Act to help Merck retool to work on the production.

The White House said the first doses produced with Merck's assistance would be available beginning in May. Federal officials have cautioned that setting up the highly specialized manufacturing lines to produce vaccines would take months.