Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll

“I think a lot of that is out of his hands,” said Judy Kunzman, 75, a Democrat from Middletown, Pennsylvania. “If he gets too dictatorial, there will be a lot more blowback.”

But Jeanette Ellis-Carter, 69, wants to see Biden push for more vaccine mandates across the nation. Despite being fully vaccinated, the Cincinnati resident recently contracted COVID-19 and worries that without vaccine requirements, more Americans will be at risk of getting sick.

“When I was a child in school, we were mandated to get the polio shot, measles. What's any different about this?" she said.

Republican officials have led the opposition to the vaccine and mask measures that the Biden administration has put in place this summer. The August AP-NORC poll shows just 21% of Republicans approve of Biden on COVID-19, down from 32% last month and 43% in June. Among independents, 44% now support his handling of the pandemic, down from 72% last month.

Those shifts bring Biden's approval rating on the pandemic more in line with the public's views of his handling of other major issues, which largely split along partisan lines.

For example, the poll shows 49% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy and 49% disapprove. That's down from 57% approval in April.