Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'

Historians widely panned the report, saying it offers a false and outdated version of American history that ignores decades of research.

“It's an insult to the whole enterprise of education. Education is supposed to help young people learn to think critically,” said David Blight, a Civil War historian at Yale University. “That report is a piece of right-wing propaganda.”

Trump officials heralded the report as “a definitive chronicle of the American founding,” but scholars say it disregards the most basic rules of scholarship. It offers no citations, for example, or a list of its source materials.

It also includes several passages copied directly from other writings by members of the panel, as one professor found after running the report through software that's used to detect plagiarism.

Matthew Spalding, the panel’s executive director and a vice president at the conservative Hillsdale College, defended the report, saying it calls for “a return to the unifying ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence.” He said in a statement that the report "wasn’t written for academic historians but for the American people, and I encourage them to read it for themselves."