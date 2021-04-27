Biden releases money in push to modernize US electric grid

There will be $3.25 billion in loans available for projects that unlock renewable energy in the Western U.S. Another $5 billion in loans will support transmission projects owned by federally recognized tribes and Alaska Native Corporations, including transmission to connect offshore wind.

The Department of Transportation will help speed the siting and permitting of transmission projects by facilitating the use of public highways and other transportation rights-of-way, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. It will also issue guidance that will help states build renewable energy projects and transmission lines.

Winning the necessary approvals to build major transmission projects that cross state lines frequently takes a decade or more, and that's before construction begins.

The administration's actions are a “giant first step” toward building the grid of the future, said Larry Gasteiger, executive director of WIRES, a transmission industry trade group. “It is unprecedented to have an administration so actively support needed transmission development across so many of its agencies,” he said.

The need for more solar, wind and wires to carry the electricity to homes under Biden's plan is extraordinary.