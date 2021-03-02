Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors

Many of the Republican-led states have taken a more hands-off approach to the pandemic to try to keep businesses open, while Democratic states argued that tighter mandates were necessary to save lives and help their economies over the long term.

The White House defended President Joe Biden's distribution plan, saying it targets money to areas where it will have the biggest impact.

“President Biden's rescue plan is focused on quickly getting help to the people and communities that need it most,” said Michael Gwin, director of White House rapid response.

Iowa State University economist David Swenson said the White House's approach makes some sense because the states with the highest unemployment rates are generally the ones that relied more on industries battered by the pandemic, such as tourism.

“If proportionally more people are unemployed in Las Vegas and California and other places that are entertainment destinations, then it would make sense to send money to those places instead of Iowa and Nebraska,” Swenson said.

Critics argued that many of the hardest-hit states had higher jobless rates even before the pandemic began.