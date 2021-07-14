Biden meets Dems at Capitol to firm up support for spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up his bid to push his multitrillion-dollar domestic plans through Congress Wednesday, lunching with Senate Democrats a day after party leaders announced a compromise for pouring federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programs.

“It is great to be home," Biden told reporters as he left the building where he spent 36 years as a Delaware senator. “It is great to be with my colleagues, and I think we are going to get a lot done."

The closed-door midday session, which lasted just under an hour, was Biden's first working meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol since becoming president. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the president urged them to consider whether their plan would help people in his blue-collar hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“His point was that we need to be thinking about folks who have given up on democracy," Murphy said.

Biden received three standing ovations from his fellow Democrats, said Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.

The meeting was the start of Biden's efforts to firm up support for forthcoming legislation embodying his priorities among Democrats, whose skinny congressional majorities leave him with virtually no votes to lose.