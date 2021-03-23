Biden expands 'Obamacare' by cutting health insurance costs

Yet events interrupted the push, as Biden needed to also address a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 people dead. He spoke about the shooting and need for background checks before leaving for Ohio. And while touring a cancer center in Columbus, Biden was asked if he had the political capital to move forward on new gun control measures.

“I hope so,” said Biden, crossing his fingers. “I don’t know. I haven’t done any counting yet.”

On health care, the numbers suggest that consumers' fears about medical costs could be eased by the new rescue package.

The COVID-19 legislation cuts premiums paid by a hypothetical 64-year-old making $58,000 from $1,075 a month to about $413, based on Congressional Budget Office estimates. A 45-year-old making $19,300 would pay zero in premiums as compared with about $67 on average before the law. People who have even a brief spell of unemployment this year can get a standard plan for zero premium and reduced copays and deductibles.