Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — On President Joe Biden's weekend to-do list? Moving.

Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time as president on Friday, but not on a trip to sell his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan or to confer with a U.S. ally.

He just went home, to Delaware, to help his wife, Jill, figure out what other “stuff” they need to bring with them when they return to their “other house,” meaning the White House.

’It’s a great honor," Biden said of flying aboard Air Force One as president. "But I didn’t think about it, to tell you the truth. I was reading the paper.”

He said he went to his home near Wilmington for the weekend "to see my grandchildren and to hang out with Jill to get the rest of the stuff we have to move from our house to the other house.” Biden's son Hunter also turned 51 on Thursday.

Biden flew even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans avoid travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House said the trip would be far less risky for Biden, who is at higher risk because he is 78, than the sort of commercial travel that people are being urged to put on hold.