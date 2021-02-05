Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel

Biden also has made few appearances outside the White House complex during the first weeks of his presidency — all for official business or to attend church.

The trip for Biden, who spent decades in the Senate and eight years as vice president, marks his first time on Air Force One in more than 20 years. He flew to Colombia with President Bill Clinton in 2000 as the president announced $1.3 billion in aid to help the South American country battle narcotics traffickers.

For his roughly 25-minute flight to New Castle Air National Guard Base, Biden flew on the smaller C-32 model from the Air Force’s fleet. The aircraft is a specially configured version of the Boeing 757-200 commercial intercontinental airliner, compared to the iconic VC-25A, which is a modified Boeing 747.

For security reasons, the vice president is not allowed to travel with the president and instead relies on the more modest Air Force Two for out-of-town travel.

Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, didn't hide his affection for Air Force One, perhaps the greatest perk that comes with the job.