Awaiting census count, California ponders slow growth future

“We’re pushing up against limits,” said former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who said the state's population is stretching the available resources. “Not saying they couldn’t be transcended, but it would take a pretty different arrangement.”

But the younger Brown, whose governor-father celebrated the 1960s boom, is among those who see the new census as almost a coming-of-age moment for the state. Growth is not sustainable forever, he noted, getting philosophical, and the state is learning to manage its population.

“Growth is not endless, just like our lives are not endless, there’s always a scale," he said.

“Homeostasis is a good thing. Not stagnation, not paralysis, not death. But a dynamic living, where the variables are kept in some kind of equilibrium, that's healthy," he added.

It is possible California may hold steady at 53 U.S. House seats, as it did after the 2010 census. If it does, that’s probably because state leaders spent nearly $200 million on census outreach, trying to get residents counted and ensure the state gets its due of federal money allotted based on the tally. Even with 52 seats, it would have more seats than any other state by far, and it remains the nation's most populous state by significant measure, with nearly 40 million people compared with Texas' almost 30 million.