At 'moment of peril,' Biden opens global summit on climate

“The summit is not necessarily about everyone else bringing something new to the table — it’s really about the U.S. bringing their target to the world,” said Joanna Lewis, an expert in China energy and environment at Georgetown University.

It’s an urgent but hardly perfect time for the U.S. to try to spur action.

The world's top two climate offenders, China and the United States, are feuding over nonclimate issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who waited until Wednesday to confirm he would even take part, spoke first among the other global figures. He made no immediate reference to other U.S.-China disputes, saying, “To protect the environment is to protect productivity, and to boost the enviroronment is to boost productivity. It’s as simple as that.”

India, the world's third-biggest emitter of fossil fuel fumes, is pressing the United States and other wealthier nations to come through on billions of dollars they've promised to help poorer nations build alternatives to coal plants and energy-sucking power grids. “’We in India are doing our part,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told participants, adding, “We have taken many bold steps.”