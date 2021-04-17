As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

In Arizona, there are two main voting bills on the table. The first would remove people from the state's mail-voting list if they have missed two consecutive election cycles and don't respond to a postcard notification. Democrats say that of the 150,000 voters who would be at risk of being removed because of this legislation, as many as one-third are Latino.

The other main voting proposal would require a voter to have a driver's license number to cast a mail ballot — or, for those without it, a voter identification number. But in some Arizona counties, that is only available with a driver's license number. Activists and Democrats argue that Latinos and especially Native Americans — a key Democratic voting bloc in the state — are less likely to have licenses.

Latino groups such as Mi Familia Vota and Poder Latinx have condemned the proposals as racist, and activists have testified repeatedly in the Arizona Legislature — sometimes so heatedly that they've been shut down by Republicans for allegedly violating parliamentary rules against impugning the integrity of lawmakers.