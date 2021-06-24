Arizona House GOP limits debate on budget, speeding passage

PHOENIX (AP) — Angered by House Democrats failing to show up to work earlier in the week to vote on a state budget, Republicans on Thursday limited debate as they prepared to push through a Senate-approved plan that slashes income taxes and contains a conservative wish list of policy changes.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced that the majority party would change the rules and allow only 30 minutes of debate on each of the 11 budget bills. Such debate typically takes up hours on each bill.

“It is clear, was clear then, by the absence of an entire caucus ... that procedural obstruction and delay have been instituted in lieu of civility,” Bowers said. “So we are by this motion allowing clear opportunity to present pros and cons on collective and individual decisions and issues but not the abuse of health concerns and time restraints that could put people at risk.”

The rule change still allows “clear opportunity to present pros and cons," he said.

With the rules changed, the House sped along and debated and passed the first bill by 1 p.m., a $1.9 billion tax cut along party lines.