 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
0 comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa between July 23 and July 29, 2021.

It was a week in which wildfires raged across Europe and President Joe Biden's Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited Italy. Parents were reunited with their children after kidnappers released some abducted students from the Bethel Baptist High School in Nigeria. People staged a protest against the COVID-19 “green pass” in Italy and African health officials in Senegal raced to vaccinate the vulnerable.

The selection was curated by Rome Photo Editor Fabio Polimeni.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
National Politics

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party's leadership is boycotting the inquiry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News