 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP: Pistol stolen from Army base tied to 4 Albany shootings
0 comments
AP

AP: Pistol stolen from Army base tied to 4 Albany shootings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services has linked a stolen Army service pistol to four shootings in Albany.

The Army couldn’t say how its 9mm Beretta got to New York’s capital, where authorities tied it to shootings in 2017 and 2018.

Until police recovered the Beretta M9 in June 2018, following a foot chase, the Army didn’t even realize someone had stolen the gun. Inventory records checked by investigators said the M9 was 600 miles away -- safe inside Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“One gun creates a ton of devastation,” Albany County District Attorney Soares said. “And then it puts it on local officials, local law enforcement, to have to work extra hard to try to remove those guns from the community.”

The pistol was among at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that AP learned were unaccounted for during the last decade. Intended for war, some guns ended up on America’s streets.

Military officials say missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their stockpile, and note that some are recovered.

———

Email AP’s Global Investigations Team at investigative@ap.org.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
AP source: Justice Dept secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records
National Politics

AP source: Justice Dept secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple informed former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife that the Justice Department had subpoenaed information about accounts belonging to them in 2018, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday, days after two House lawmakers disclosed they, too, had their information secretly subpoenaed.

+11
Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
National Politics

Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting

  • Updated

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Striking a warm tone, President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used their first meeting Thursday to highlight a commitment to strengthening their nations' historic ties while setting aside, at least publicly, their political and personal differences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News