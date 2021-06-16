 Skip to main content
AP PHOTOS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency
AP

Joe Biden wrapped up the first overseas trip of his presidency Wednesday after rallying allies and facing off with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The eight-day, three-country swing included meetings with leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies in scenic Cornwall, England, and a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

In Brussels, Biden huddled with nearly a dozen NATO allies and met with the leadership of the European Union. The stop was meant to convey a united front among alliance members in standing up to Russian aggression and human rights violations.

The summit between Biden and Putin was the capstone to the trip. Both leaders seemingly looked for areas where they could work together, whether on Afghanistan or nuclear arms control, even as differences on human rights and Ukraine were on stark display.

