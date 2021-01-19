AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US

There was no widespread fraud in the November election. This has been confirmed by election officials across the country, as well as by Trump's former Attorney General William Barr. And nearly all of the legal challenges put forth by Trump and his allies were dismissed by judges.

Immigration, the issue that helped put Trump in the White House in 2016, dropped from 35% last year among all Americans to 18% now. It remains a higher priority for Republicans, with 24% mentioning immigration, though that is down from 51% one year ago.

Michael Henry, an actuary in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and chair of the local Young Democrats group, wants an overhaul of the immigration system to happen, especially after watching the grandfather of a friend die before he could get his citizenship, for which he'd already been waiting 30 years.

But, like many, Henry knows what has to happen first — the taming of the virus. “I swing between optimism and pessimism” on issues like immigration that require congressional action, Henry said. But he's optimistic the Biden administration can contain the virus.

“There's a lot that can be done by competent bureaucrats in the federal government,” Henry said.