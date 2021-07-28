AP-NORC poll: Inequity in community support for older adults

Sarah Szanton, a professor at Johns Hopkins University's nursing school, described aging as “the sum of people’s life experiences across the course of their life.”

“There’s certainly some randomness, there’s certainly some genetics involved, but, in general, aging is a health equity matter,” she said.

The poll finds just 34% of Americans say their communities do a good job offering in-home support services for older adults, compared with 14% saying it does a bad job. Another 31% say they don’t know. White people are somewhat more likely than people of color to say they have good in-home services accessible, 37% to 27%.

The new findings follow AP-NORC polling earlier this year that found a majority of Americans want the federal government to help Americans age in their own homes, which continues to be the option most prefer.

Dan Carrow has lived in New York City for more than 30 years, and he knows he wants to continue to live as close to a major city as possible as he gets older. But in his Washington Heights neighborhood, he feels the onus is on people to do research themselves to get health care and plan for the future.