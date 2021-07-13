Alabama elects first Black Republican to House in 140 years

Paschal served nearly 21 year in the U.S. Army. He now lives in Shelby County and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Pelham. He has worked with the Alabama Family Rights Association, a group that has urged changes to child custody laws in an effort to ensure time and decision-making would be split more evenly among parents, provided both parents are fit.

Paschal told The Associated Press Tuesday that after leaving the military, he thought about where he fit politically and said that is with the Republican Party because he is conservative.

On the campaign trail, he said some people presumed he was a Democrat. “We have put people in the box based on your skin color... Hopefully, we can change that,” he said.

“The voters of District 73 didn’t choose me because of the color of my skin. They got to know me. They saw a God-fearing man of integrity who values and defends our Constitution," Paschal said in a statement.

The political parties in the Alabama Legislature are almost entirely divided along racial lines. Paschal will be the only Black Republican. The Alabama Senate and House each have one white Democratic member.

State Rep. April Weaver was also elected Tuesday night to vacant seat in the Alabama Senate. Weaver fills the seat vacated by Cam Ward who is now the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The district stretches through Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0