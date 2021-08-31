A sound bite reexamined: 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

Until very recently, Biden's handling of the pandemic was seen as a solid strength. But the August edition of the AP-NORC poll found flashing warnings for the president. Approval of his COVID-19 response fell by 12 percentage points from July, down from 66% to 54%. It was the lowest COVID-19 approval rating for Biden, and the first time that his approval number on the pandemic was basically the same as his overall performance rating.

Among independents, there was a nearly 30 percentage point drop in approval.

Democratic pollster Geoff Garin, who tracks health care issues, says he sees no intent to divide in the Biden administration's “pandemic of the unvaccinated” rhetoric. “I think the very clear intention is to tell unvaccinated Americans that they are the ones that are at risk,” he said.

But a mutating virus can outrun the smartest sound bites. “When you have a dynamic and fast-changing situation like this, it creates really significant challenges for communicators, who have to both maintain their credibility while staying ahead of the story,” said Garin.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who collaborates with Garin's firm on some major polls, said, “Calling it a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ is certainly not going to increase the compliance among the unvaccinated.”