Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb

Last week, DeWine announced plans for an incentive that gives smaller amounts of money to increase the odds of more people winning. But that's on hold as the governor and his administration urge full FDA approval to appease a segment of the unvaccinated community who might budge.

“That is one of the stated reasons that we hear most often from people who are not getting vaccinated,” DeWine said of his conversations with residents across the state. “And my concern is that the FDA not moving from emergency use to full approval, some people are not being vaccinated who would be vaccinated and those people are going to die."

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has pinned hopes of avoiding renewed mask mandates and other restrictions on getting more people vaccinated. After a call with governors and the White House this week, she said the Biden administration is “fully aware” that governors want full approval of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It would eliminate one variable that seems to be used as an excuse to not get vaccinated,” Kelly said.

The governors' efforts are happening against the backdrop of rising cases in every state due to the rampant spread of the delta variant.