Governors evade sunshine laws to keep records from public

Today, Newsom discloses his monthly calendars, as Gov. Jerry Brown did before him. But they come with caveats. Pointing to the earlier court decisions, Newsom’s lawyers write that they “will not disclose entries that reveal the deliberative process” and note the calendars are an incomplete look at the governor's activities.

Massachusetts' exemptions can be traced to a 1997 ruling in a case seeking access to a questionnaire completed by the governor's nominee to the state's high court. The ruling denied the request to make the questionnaire public while also finding that the state’s public records law does not expressly include the Legislature, judicial branch or governor's office.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the state’s top public records official, said he agrees that a governor needs the freedom to seek a range of opinions. But he said the interpretation of the 1997 court decision has become too broad, sweeping up nearly all information a governor wants to keep secret.

In New Jersey, the pandemic has given the governor another way to deny records requests. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has said his administration is dedicated to transparency, but the governor’s office also has blocked multiple requests for information.