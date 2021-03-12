Governors applaud Biden's vaccine timeline, but need supply

Jeffrey Zients, the White House's coronavirus coordinator, told reporters Friday that May 1 is an “absolute deadline" and that the nation will have enough supply between the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to give shots to all adults by the end of that month. Now, an average of 2.2 million doses are being administered per day.

As long as supply ramps up, the goal seems reasonable, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an epidemiology professor. But she warned it could create challenges around equity and set unrealistic expectations among Americans that they will immediately be vaccinated come May.

Some states may not have the infrastructure to quickly ramp up doses for such a broad pool.

“It could be a delay for people to actually get a vaccine because of the operational constraints," she said.

California, home to nearly 40 million people, says it has the capacity to vaccinate 3 million per week but is getting about half that number of doses. By April 1, the state plans to ramp up weekly shots to 4 million people. But so far, vaccines are still limited to those 65 and older, educators, farmworkers, emergency service workers and, starting Monday, an estimated 4.4 million people with disabilities and certain health conditions.