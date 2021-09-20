Government resumes prosecution in deadly 'swatting' case

But prosecutors notified his defense attorney in February of their intent to resume prosecution after the U.S. Probation Office notified the government that Gaskill had violated the conditions of his diversion.

The government's filing does not indicate exactly how Gaskill violated those conditions, but his defense attorney, Stephen Ariagno noted in his response to it that Gaskill had not violated any laws and had refrained from the use of alcohol and drugs. He also had submitted his apology letter and paid all fees.

His attorney contends that Gaskill, who suffers from learning disabilities, had struggled with online learning after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the in-person program. When the program restarted this year, the classes quickly filled to capacity and he was unable to start them before March 1. He is now attending in-person classes, according to the defense filing.

Ariagno did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the judge's ruling granting the government's request to resume prosecution.