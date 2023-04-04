On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we discuss the difficult tasks of reducing extremism and radicalization in the U.S. as well as improving our political discourse.

In segment one we are joined by Pasha Dashtgard, Director of Research for American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL).

In segment two we are joined by friend of the show Jay Jackson to discuss his book, Decent Discourse, as well as his website of the same name.

