 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations

  • Updated
  • 0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The jury in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended its fourth day of deliberations Thursday and said it wants to look at evidence related to an explosive when it resumes its work.

The jury gave no signal to the judge that it's struggling to reach decisions about the defendants: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

When jurors return for more deliberations Friday, they said they want to look at pennies that, according to the government, were used during the demonstration of a homemade explosive while the men trained in September 2020.

“We will have that for you,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said, adding that they can look at any evidence that was introduced during 13 days of testimony.

Earlier in the week, the jury asked for a definition of “weapon.” Jonker said it's something that could be used to “injure, kill or destroy someone or something.”

People are also reading…

The jury is considering 10 charges in the case: one against Caserta, two against Fox, three against Croft and four against Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; the other counts are related to explosives and a firearm.

A conviction on any count must be unanimous.

“We can all see you're hard at work,” Jonker told the jury. “It can be an exhausting way to spend spring break. We know that because that room is not huge. It gets smaller each time you come back and spend more time looking through everything. We appreciate your diligence.”

The evidence included testimony from undercover agents, a crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and pointed a finger at the others. Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions.

The men trained with a crudely built “shoot house” to replicate her vacation home in September 2020, according to testimony.

Defense lawyers, however, said any scheme was the creation of government agents who were embedded in the group and manipulated the men.

Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.

Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: German intelligence intercepts Russian communications about Bucha war crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News