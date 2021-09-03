Gov. Newsom calls GOP rivals 'anti-vax,' but are they?

In the early days of the pandemic, Newsom imposed the nation's first statewide shutdown order. He says his bold actions saved lives. California has recorded the most virus deaths by far — nearly 66,000. However, the death rate is 33rd per capita.

This week, Newsom sought to capitalize on recent improvement during the latest COVID spike, saying California “has among the lowest case rates — the fourth lowest in America today.” It's not clear what measurement he was using — figures from Johns Hopkins show California ranks 31st in new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Meantime, California's vaccination rate has reached a record high, with 80% of the eligible population having received at least one shot.

All four GOP candidates have said they would roll back existing state mandates on vaccinations, but that may not have a significant effect. California’s only strict vaccine mandate is for health care and long-term care workers. They must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 or face penalties. However, should Newsom lose the recall, a replacement won't be in office by then.

Newsom also ordered state workers and teachers to be vaccinated, but they can avoid the shot by submitting to weekly testing. The governor also mandated teachers and students wear masks but left it to local districts to enforce.