Gov: Fraudster raised money pitching Giuliani as firm's face

Prosecutors noted that the investor enticed with the name-drop of Giuliani was “interested in the involvement of a high-profile attorney (“Attorney-1”) whom Victim-7 greatly admired."

Prosecutors said that Correia, in a phone call with the investor who was secretly recording the call, had boasted that the value of the company would probably rise to $50 million with Giuliani onboard.

The investor told Correia that if Giuliani “wasn’t part of this thing, I probably wouldn’t do it. . . . If you’re telling me that (Attorney-1) is definitely on board with this thing and he’s not going to back out . . . I’m good," prosecutors said.

Of Giuliani's involvement, Correia replied, “Absolutely, 100 percent,” prosecutors said.

To convince the investor to contribute $500,000, Correia sent him a voicemail in which Giuliani noted certain steps he'd take to help the company in exchange for $500,000, they added.

Correia promised the investor that Giuliani would help with compliance and regulatory issues, advertising and marketing, and several other deliverables, prosecutors wrote.