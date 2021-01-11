Gothams give virtual start to Oscar season, 'Nomadland' wins

The results weren’t always smooth, but they were typical of a pandemic that has made any large gatherings — let alone glitzy ones like the Gothams — impossible. Winners, appearing by videoconference, were sometimes befuddled.

“I think I’m supposed to be speaking right now but I hear so many different people talking, I’m not really sure what’s going on,” said breakthrough actor winner Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami”) from a hotel room in London.

Ramona S. Diaz, director of the Maria Ressa profile, “A Thousand Cuts,” learned that she had won best documentary, in a tie with Garrett Bradley’s incarceration tale “Time,” while the livestream audience awaited her speech.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t hear anything. What’s going on?” said Diaz, who then learned that she had won. “Oh, I did?” she said.