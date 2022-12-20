GOP's usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral

The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Dan Krauth has the story.
NEW YORK — The Republican Party quickly and forcefully rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer.
Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing — at least for now — after the Jan. 6 House committee voted to recommend the Justice Department bring criminal charges against him. Leading Republicans largely avoided the historic criminal referral Monday, while others pressed to weigh in offered muted defenses — or none at all.
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell called for "an immediate and thorough explanation" after the FBI executed the August search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. On Monday, he told reporters he had only one "immediate observation" about the criminal referral: "The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day." Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who called for Attorney General Merrick Garland's resignation in the wake of the search, was silent on the committee's referral, focusing instead on alleged FBI missteps.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Trump critic who suggested the former president likely benefited — politically, at least — from the FBI's summertime search, said Trump was at least partly responsible for the deadly attack on the Capitol.
Former President Donald Trump gestures as he announces he is running for president for the third time Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
"No man is above the law," Hogan told The Associated Press shortly before the committee's vote.
The divergent responses are a sign of how quickly the political landscape has shifted for Trump as he faces a new legal threat and mounts a third bid for the presidency. It's a marked change for a party that has been defined, above all, by its unconditional loyalty to Trump under any and all circumstances for the last six years.
Monday's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republican Trump critics, likely marks Congress' final attempt to hold the former president accountable for the attack on the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of his loyalists as elected officials worked to certify Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory. The criminal referral, which is nonbinding, is the culmination of a yearlong investigation that included more than 1,000 witnesses, 10 televised public hearing and over 1 million documents.
The committee, which Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy boycotted and dismissed as a "sham process," will formally disband on Jan. 3 as Republicans take over the House majority.
Ever defiant, Trump predicted the criminal referral would ultimately help him.
"These folks don't get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn't kill me makes me stronger," Trump said in a statement posted on his social network, condemning the criminal referral as "a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party."
This week's vote comes just one month after Trump formally launched his 2024 White House campaign. He had hoped that his status as an announced candidate might give him new leverage in his many legal entanglements while warding off potential Republican primary challengers.
Such hopes have yet to materialize. Early polls suggest the 76-year-old former president is no lock to win the 2024 nomination as emboldened Republican rivals prepare to line up to run against him.
Trump's greatest liability heading into the next presidential election may have little to do with his legal challenges, however. Republicans are increasingly worried about his ability to win.
The GOP's concerns about Trump's electability intensified after the November midterm elections, when Trump's hand-picked candidates in several high-profile contests were defeated. The setbacks followed deeper Republican losses in the two previous national elections under Trump's leadership.
Indeed, the initial weeks of Trump's third presidential campaign are going so poorly that some Trump allies are privately wondering whether he's serious about his 2024 ambitions at all.
Trump faced Republican demands to apologize for his decision last month to share a private meal with noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Days later, Trump called for the "termination" of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. And days after that, his hand-picked candidate in Georgia's high-stakes Senate race, former football star Herschel Walker, lost his runoff election.
Trump has not held a campaign event. Last week, after previewing a "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT," he unveiled a line of digital trading cards depicting him as a superhero.
At the same time, Trump's legal challenges are mounting.
Garland last month appointed a special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is separately investigating attempts to overturn that state's 2020 election results.
It's impossible to predict how much longer the investigations will last or whether the DOJ will take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president and current candidate. But Trump is no longer shielded from prosecution the way he was as president.
And his party is becoming less willing to stand behind him.
The Republican National Committee announced it would stop paying some of Trump's legal bills after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is also considering a 2024 White House campaign, acknowledged Trump's role in Jan. 6 but said the criminal referral "isn't helpful" to the DOJ's investigation.
"The record is clear that former Pres. Trump is responsible for what happened on January 6, but accountability is most likely to come from the American people who are ready for our country to move beyond the events of January 6," he tweeted.
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump
The 2022 midterm elections put former President Donald Trump's political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test.
Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a "red wave" to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted.
Democrats retained control of the Senate; and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. However, candidates that were given the thumbs up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.
Exactly how the election results will affect Trump's fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump's largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than
$99 million on Trump's behalf. While there are few restrictions on how Trump can use that money if he doesn't end up running for the presidency in 2024, he may not be able to use the millions already raised if he does, according to experts.
So, exactly where is the bulk of Trump support money coming from? The areas of the nation and the communities within them vary wildly. Republican-leaning voters are assumed to be older, predominantly white, well-educated, and more affluent than average. And while this is certainly true in many pockets of the country—such asPalm Beach, Florida, which is
home to many seniors, and one zip code in New York City that's around 80% white and among the Big Aple's richest sections—there are exceptions.
Take Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, a small community just 30 miles outside the capital city of Madison. This township's zip code appears on this list, but the area went for Biden in 2020. Rhode Island is a deeply blue state, yet the community of Wyoming, population 233, donated to Trump at a higher rate than major metros like Reno, Nevada. And then there is Plain, Wisconsin, an only
slightly conservative subsection of liberal Sauk County where less than 17% of the population holds a college degree.
In short, such variety speaks to the reach of Trump's continued influence despite very recent attempts by the Republican party to
distance itself from him amidst the results of the 2022 midterms. Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, to compile a list of the 50 zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump over the last two years. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Make America Great Again PAC.
Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump's campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#50. 25276 (Spencer, West Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $434.23 ($3,233 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.4 (3 donations)
- Population: 7,446
- Median household income: $33,121
- Total in West Virginia: $32,633 (2,523 donations)
Richie Diesterheft // Wikimedia Commons
#49. 53578 (Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $437.09 ($2,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.2 (1 donations)
- Population: 6,406
- Median household income: $65,018
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Edit6212 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. 61046 (Lanark, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $440.92 ($1,025 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.2 (12 donations)
- Population: 2,325
- Median household income: $65,435
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. 18972 (Uppr Blck Edy, Pennsylvania)
- Donations per 1K people: $444.41 ($1,431 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.4 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,220
- Median household income: $83,401
- Total in Pennsylvania: $233,511 (19,073 donations)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#46. 78124 (Marion, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $452.21 ($2,963 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (9 donations)
- Population: 6,553
- Median household income: $73,724
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Darrylpearson // Wikimedia Commons
#45. 96027 (Etna, California)
- Donations per 1K people: $457.28 ($1,039 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 2,273
- Median household income: $56,801
- Total in California: $834,772 (75,345 donations)
Daniel Lane Nelson // Shutterstock
#44. 80807 (Burlington, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $459.25 ($2,048 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (12 donations)
- Population: 4,460
- Median household income: $55,174
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Lesleyanne Ryan // Shutterstock
#43. 89501 (Reno, Nevada)
- Donations per 1K people: $463.22 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 9.2 (41 donations)
- Population: 4,435
- Median household income: $44,393
- Total in Nevada: $73,985 (14,915 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#42. 2898 (Wyoming, Rhode Island)
- Donations per 1K people: $469.83 ($534 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,137
- Median household income: $67,679
- Total in Rhode Island: $9,986 (893 donations)
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#41. 33042 (Cudjoe Key, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $483.76 ($3,150 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.3 (80 donations)
- Population: 6,512
- Median household income: $91,352
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
Dale Kortum // Shutterstock
#40. 10162 (New York, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $484.27 ($601 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 21.8 (27 donations)
- Population: 1,240
- Median household income: $96,555
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Eric Urquhart // Shutterstock
#39. 53583 (Sauk City, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $488.45 ($2,945 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (4 donations)
- Population: 6,029
- Median household income: $75,846
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#38. 33480 (Palm Beach, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $498.52 ($5,300 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 27.2 (289 donations)
- Population: 10,631
- Median household income: $141,328
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
pisaphotography // Shutterstock
#37. 98281 (Point Roberts, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.09 ($562 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 37.3 (41 donations)
- Population: 1,100
- Median household income: $52,692
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Madereugeneandrew // Wikimedia Commons
#36. 68638 (Fullerton, Nebraska)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.51 ($1,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.5 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,955
- Median household income: $53,207
- Total in Nebraska: $43,700 (3,663 donations)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. 82730 (Upton, Wyoming)
- Donations per 1K people: $514.63 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,846
- Median household income: $58,269
- Total in Wyoming: $26,181 (1,314 donations)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#34. 28594 (Emerald Isle, North Carolina)
- Donations per 1K people: $519.44 ($1,917 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3. (11 donations)
- Population: 3,691
- Median household income: $84,457
- Total in North Carolina: $133,069 (16,755 donations)
Lewis Directed Films // Shutterstock
#33. 21874 (Willards, Maryland)
- Donations per 1K people: $522.20 ($1,001 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,917
- Median household income: $45,898
- Total in Maryland: $87,365 (8,528 donations)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#32. 37215 (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $528.86 ($12,187 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (63 donations)
- Population: 23,044
- Median household income: $122,715
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. 2199 (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Donations per 1K people: $531.36 ($763 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.5 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,435
- Median household income: $106,250
- Total in Massachusetts: $134,720 (8,456 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. 42544 (Nancy, Kentucky)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.57 ($3,055 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.9 (16 donations)
- Population: 5,569
- Median household income: $38,143
- Total in Kentucky: $59,506 (4,114 donations)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#29. 72137 (Rose Bud, Arkansas)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.95 ($1,200 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,186
- Median household income: $42,567
- Total in Arkansas: $27,294 (4,492 donations)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#28. 85377 (Carefree, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.70 ($2,002 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.8 (46 donations)
- Population: 3,589
- Median household income: $109,883
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
Lonnie Paulson // Shutterstock
#27. 76453 (Gordon, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.89 ($802 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.2 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,438
- Median household income: $70,179
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#26. 97623 (Bonanza, Oregon)
- Donations per 1K people: $563.72 ($1,506 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.9 (21 donations)
- Population: 2,672
- Median household income: $45,703
- Total in Oregon: $100,666 (8,048 donations)
Jesse Wagstaff // Wikimedia Commons
#25. 59079 (Shepherd, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $565.39 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.4 (16 donations)
- Population: 3,632
- Median household income: $61,750
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB // Shutterstock
#24. 85334 (Ehrenberg, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $567.16 ($570 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (2 donations)
- Population: 1,005
- Median household income: $38,393
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
University of College // Shutterstock
#23. 57567 (Philip, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $584.17 ($792 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,356
- Median household income: $36,845
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#22. 61776 (Towanda, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $585.90 ($665 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.3 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,135
- Median household income: $107,175
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
A mcmurray // Wikimedia Commons
#21. 22747 (Washington, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $594.77 ($750 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,261
- Median household income: $74,700
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#20. 54876 (Stone Lake, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $607.73 ($1,012 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,665
- Median household income: $58,750
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#19. 99180 (Usk, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $611.38 ($651 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 53.5 (57 donations)
- Population: 1,065
- Median household income: $47,583
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#18. 5456 (Ferrisburgh, Vermont)
- Donations per 1K people: $642.66 ($730 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 88.9 (101 donations)
- Population: 1,136
- Median household income: $105,536
- Total in Vermont: $8,393 (648 donations)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#17. 51351 (Milford, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $763.09 ($3,493 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (9 donations)
- Population: 4,577
- Median household income: $59,970
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#16. 37356 (Monteagle, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $782.65 ($2,098 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.5 (4 donations)
- Population: 2,680
- Median household income: $45,143
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#15. 80135 (Sedalia, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $823.76 ($3,470 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 15.4 (65 donations)
- Population: 4,212
- Median household income: $116,250
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#14. 62535 (Forsyth, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $876.22 ($3,005 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.2 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,429
- Median household income: $95,000
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#13. 54437 (Greenwood, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $890.63 ($2,661 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,988
- Median household income: $53,404
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. 80833 (Rush, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $911.71 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,042
- Median household income: $34,170
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Pmsyyz // Wikimedia Commons
#11. 62711 (Springfield, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,006.28 ($16,434 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.8 (45 donations)
- Population: 16,331
- Median household income: $99,050
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#10. 38076 (Williston, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,033.36 ($1,193 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 10.4 (12 donations)
- Population: 1,154
- Median household income: $59,107
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#9. 22967 (Roseland, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,097.99 ($2,835 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (3 donations)
- Population: 2,582
- Median household income: $68,373
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#8. 52142 (Fayette, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,191.90 ($2,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.6 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,678
- Median household income: $39,417
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Dick Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#7. 59922 (Lakeside, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,324.35 ($2,818 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.3 (7 donations)
- Population: 2,128
- Median household income: $65,675
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#6. 84774 (Toquerville, Utah)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,397.53 ($2,349 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 1,681
- Median household income: $80,625
- Total in Utah: $58,237 (5,277 donations)
An Errant Knight // Wikimedia Commons
#5. 76578 (Thrall, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,540.96 ($1,900 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.8 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,233
- Median household income: $60,833
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#4. 13417 (New York Mills, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,827.20 ($5,602 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.3 (4 donations)
- Population: 3,066
- Median household income: $41,549
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Mahmoud Suhail // Shutterstock
#3. 57384 (Wolsey, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,238.01 ($2,502 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.8 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,118
- Median household income: $57,237
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. 55974 (Spring Grove, Minnesota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,660.55 ($5,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (8 donations)
- Population: 2,180
- Median household income: $50,393
- Total in Minnesota: $71,104 (8,202 donations)
Joseph Kreiss // Shutterstock
#1. 53577 (Plain, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $4,034.58 ($5,600 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,388
- Median household income: $71,833
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Libroman // Wikimedia Commons
