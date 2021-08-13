GOP's Faulconer still trying to make mark as recall nears

“The recall is about who can best crystallize voter anger with the direction of the state, and Kevin Faulconer’s not your guy for that,” said Thad Kousser, chair of the political science department at the University of California, San Diego. “This is about the red meat and I just don’t think he can pivot to running a campaign that’s focused on today’s Republican base.”

Democrats are urging their voters to reject the recall and not choose a replacement option. That means candidates like Faulconer are fighting for support among the state’s 5 million Republicans, plus independents and Democrats who support the recall. If Newsom is recalled, it’s possible a winner could get 25% or less.

In an Aug. 4 debate with three other Republican hopefuls, which Elder skipped, Faulconer was the only candidate to say he'd been vaccinated against the coronavirus and urged others to do so. But he also said he doesn't support masks in public schools and took a hard line against the teaching of “critical race theory," the latest target in the GOP culture wars.

He didn't mention that, as mayor, he supported an Office of Race and Equity aimed at tackling systemic racism in the city.