GOP's Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California

“It’s just too expensive to live in California, period," he told the Associated Press ahead of his announcement. “I’m a big believer in going out and winning the argument publicly and then we will win the vote."

Under Faulconer's plan, there would be a 0% marginal income tax rate on the first $50,000 in income for individuals and $100,000 for households. That means people making those amounts or less wouldn't pay state income tax, while those making up to $1 million would see a low effective tax rate.

He announced the plan in Downey, Calif., a small city southeast of Los Angeles with a median income of just more than $75,000, roughly the same as the median income statewide. He estimated the plan would save individuals nearly $2,000 and families nearly $4,000 annually and said his plan would benefit 99% of taxpayers.

Faulconer estimated his proposed cuts would reduce state revenues by about $15 billion annually and pointed to the state's expected $76 billion surplus this year as evidence the state can afford it. Asked what would happen if the economy tumbled, and if he would slash programs to support a continuing, deep tax cut, Faulconer said such a drastic move wouldn’t necessary.