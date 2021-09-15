GOP's Elder concedes California recall, hints: 'Stay tuned'

His views on race often put him at odds with other Black people. He referred to the “bogus Black Lives Matter movement,” restated his doubts about systemic racism and said, “We know what the real problems are, and they have nothing whatever to do with racism.”

Appearing to address his critics, Elder added, “All they want is Black people to think about is oppression, that you are under siege, that you are a victim. Really? In 2021, after we elected the first black president?"

He urged supporters to be “gracious in defeat” but spent much of his half-hour speech ridiculing Newsom's leadership and character and faulting him for rising crime, an unchecked homeless crisis and housing costs that are out of reach for many working-class families.

Elder sounded at times as if a campaign was starting, not ending.

“This is what we’re facing: rising crime, declining quality of our public schools,” he said. “Rolling brownouts. Water shortages. ... I can’t think of anything that this man has done in the last two years that suggests he deserves another day in office.”

And he argued that his campaign had pressured California Democrats to change direction.