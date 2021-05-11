GOP's Carr seeks another term as Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that he wants another four years as the state's top lawyer, spurning a chance to run for higher office.

The 49-year-old Republican pledged to work with police to reduce crime and to fight against initiatives by President Joe Biden’s administration that he sees as infringements on personal freedoms and Georgia's rights.

“I am proud of our results in going after criminals who prey on our most vulnerable with human trafficking, gang activity, scams, and elder abuse," Carr said in a statement. "I took an oath to uphold our laws and that is exactly what I have done."

Carr was the state’s economic development commissioner before Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him in 2016 to replace Sam Olens as attorney general. He was elected to a full four-year term in 2018, winning 51.3% of the vote.

Carr had been rumored to be considering a bid for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.