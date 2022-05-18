GOP Senate primary in Pa. too close to call; Cawthorn unseated in NC; and more top headlines

Today is Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Very hot temperatures spread across much of the South and East as the central U.S. sees more severe storms. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: May 18 On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.

Today in sports history: May 18 In 2008, Boston’s Paul Pierce and Cleveland’s LeBron James combine for 86 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. James outscor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0