GOP-led Arizona review confirms Biden defeated Trump in Maricopa County, draft shows

What about the routers?

A part of the process Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors attempted to conduct might not yet have concluded.

Maricopa County turned over ballots, voting machines and more after Senate subpoenas, but repeatedly denied the Cyber Ninjas' request for access to the county's network routers -- which Maricopa County officials said would be a security risk.

The Senate and Maricopa County officials reached a settlement last week in which former US Rep. John Shadegg and tech experts he hires will have access to the routers and logs showing internet activity and will answer any questions the Senate has.

The county has said its voting machines were not connected to the internet during the election. Trump and his supporters have still placed the routers at the center of conspiracy theories about his Arizona loss, though. At a July rally in Arizona, Trump said: "They don't want to give them. They are fighting like hell. Why are these commissioners fighting not to give the routers?"

What's next in Arizona?