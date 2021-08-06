GOP leaders reverse push for California recall endorsement

Dhillon and Steel’s declaration represents a turnabout because they earlier supported a party bylaw change that set the stage for a possible endorsement. They wrote in the email that the bylaw shift was proposed months before anyone knew how many Republicans would qualify for the ballot.

The party was gearing up for its contentious Saturday meeting on the endorsement. Four candidates have qualified for consideration: Elder, Faulconer, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and former congressman Doug Ose.

There will be 46 replacement candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot, including 24 Republicans.

Earlier, the conservative Cox accused party insiders of trying to steer the endorsement to Faulconer, a centrist. Cox, in protest of what he viewed as a rigged process, said he wouldn't seek the endorsement.

Cox applauded Dhillon and Steel for the reversal, saying the endorsement threatened to divide Republicans while driving away independents and other potential recall supporters “when we need everybody.”

“A Republican endorsement would just send the message that somehow we agree with Newsom that this is some kind of partisan effort. It is not,” Cox said in an interview.