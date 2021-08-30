GOP launches ballot drive to tighten Michigan election laws

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans on Monday launched a ballot drive to tighten Michigan's voting and election laws, backing a maneuver that would let GOP lawmakers enact the changes without Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature.

The step, which had been signaled for months, was welcomed by Republicans and decried by Democrats and voting-rights advocates. The Democratic governor had vowed to veto similar bills pending in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Secure MI Vote will need to collect roughly 343,000 valid voter signatures within six months of starting to circulate petitions.

The initiative would require voters to submit photo identification, eliminating an option that lets those without one submit an affidavit and vote. Instead, they would get a provisional ballot and have to verify their identity within six days after the election for it to count.

The measure also would add an ID component to absentee ballot applications, requiring that voters submit their driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Nearly 3.3 million people, a record, voted absentee last November. Voters currently seeking an absentee ballot by mail must sign the application, and the signature is matched to the voter file.